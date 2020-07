The mandate requires everyone over the age of 10 to wear a mask when indoors or when social distancing is not possible

(WKBN) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statewide mask mandate, which goes into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Though there are some exceptions, the face covering mandate is for everyone in the state 10 years and older when they are in indoor spaces that are not a private residence and outside when social distancing is not possible.

