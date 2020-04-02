Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 101 active closings. Click for more details.

Police find 192 rolls of toilet paper stashed in stolen SUV in Beverly Hills

Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted panic buyers to empty shelves of bathroom tissue nationwide

by: Nexstar Media

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) – Southern California officers searching a stolen SUV found 192 rolls of toilet paper, according to a Beverly Hills Police Dept. social media post Tuesday.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted panic buyers to empty shelves of bathroom tissue nationwide.

It’s not yet clear if the toilet paper, which appears to have been made by Imperial – a company that supplies office buildings and other large facilities – was stolen or not.

Police arrested the driver on unrelated charges, an official told the Los Angeles Times.

“Gives ‘they saw me rollin” a new meaning,” Beverly Hills police joked on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com