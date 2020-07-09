Many police departments say hold off on your mask complaints

Live Now
Police agencies worry 911 centers will get overwhelmed

File photo from Getty Images

(WKBN) – Some police departments in Ohio are asking neighbors to not overwhelm 911 dispatch with calls about mask violators.

Police in Cuyahoga and Montgomery counties are asking people to hold off calling 911 to report people not wearing masks, and Trumbull County Sheriff Pual Munroe said his department won’t be enforcing the mandate either.

A mask mandate has been issued in counties designated as “red zones” for the coronavirus. Those counties include:

  • Cuyahoga
  • Huron
  • Trumbull
  • Franklin
  • Montgomery
  • Butler
  • Hamilton

According to WJW Fox 8 in Cleveland, police in Berea posted a message on their Facebook saying their department has not been tasked with enforcing the order and can’t respond to calls reporting those who aren’t wearing masks.

It’s the same issue in the Dayton area where Montgomery County agencies say “do not call 911 with mask complaints.”

According to WDTN in Dayton, several agencies said they will not enforce the mandate, saying it is a health order and complaints should go to the health department.

“We don’t know how it’s going to be enforced,” said Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda.

Governor Mike DeWine said previously that education is the goal of the mask mandate rather than a law enforcement issue.

“The law is a teacher and that helps establish the norms in society, and that’s what we hope happens in these seven counties,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

