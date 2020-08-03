Poland School District announces reopening plan

In-person learning five days a week is being offered to all students in grades K-12 beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Police School District announced its plan to bring students back to the classroom for the new school year.

In-person learning, five days a week, is being offered to all students in grades K-12 beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The plan also includes a remote instruction only option.

The plan calls for face masks, health screenings, protective barriers, social distancing, hand sanitizer stations, COVID isolation rooms and building ventilation changes, among other measures.

Prior to the start of the school year, families will complete a waiver indicating they will not send their child(ren) to school throughout the year if they exhibit symptoms of cold, flu or COVID-19.

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation will take place targeting high touch areas such as desks, tables, chairs, door handles, stair rails restrooms, lockers and other common areas.

Many volunteer and visitor activity will be suspended, and there will be one point of entry and exit for late and early drop off and delivering student belongings.

Students will have assigned seats on the buses, and they will be sanitized after morning and afternoon routes.

Food service protocols are still being worked on but may include one or more of the following: