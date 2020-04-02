Poland residents light luminaries for first responders

They did not want those on the front lines to think their community has forgotten about them

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – People are looking for ways to ease anxiety, to calm the fears that many people have. Wednesday night in Poland, residents started lighting luminaries with the hope that the idea would spread.

People are staying home all over the Valley in order to stay social distant.

Doctors, nurses, police and other essential employees head into work, knowing all too well that they could come in contact with COVID-19.

So, one social media campaign organized a movement to tell those essential workers that their community is standing by them.

“There’s a lot of people that want to show support in this very strange and kind of fearful time, and even if it’s just putting a teddy bear in the window or a heart on the door or lighting a luminary at a certain time on a certain night, it’s something you can do,” said Tricia Perry, a Poland resident.

It’s called “Let There Be Light,” where people and businesses light a candle or luminary as a sign of solidarity with first responders.

Poland residents took the opportunity Wednesday night to show that they are supporting those on the front lines.

“Our family sent it to us today, the message, and we thought it would be a great thing to do, and I said, well, I don’t know how to make it. I had bags to do all the luminaries, but I had battery operated candles, and I thought at least I could put those in my lanterns,” said Joanna Schiraldi, also from Poland.

Antonio and Juliana in Poland put out multiple candles and, behind them, they hung hearts on their doors.

The hearts weren’t a part of this campaign, but they share the same message.

“We just want them to know that we are praying from them,” said Antonio, 11.

All of the Poland residents that spoke with First News said this is just one small thing they can do while they keep their social distance and stay home.

They did not want those on the front lines to think their community has forgotten about them.