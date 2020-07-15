Poland marching band getting ready to go — whenever that might be

Even though there are still a lot of unanswered questions about fall marching season -- not to mention school itself -- the band director said they want to give students a sense of normalcy

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – They may have started a week later than in past summers, but members of the Poland Bulldog Marching Band got together Wednesday morning for the first time to play in sections.

Even though there are still a lot of unanswered questions about fall marching season — not to mention school itself — band director Jeff Hvizdos said the idea is to give the students a sense that things will eventually get back to normal.

“If that’s now, if that’s next month, whenever, we’re just trying to give them some sort of feeling that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

If they are going to be playing during halftimes at football games in a few months, Hvizdos said students need to get ready now — even if that means wearing masks and social distancing from one another.

“What we’ve been talking about this morning is that we’ve got to be ready to go when we’re needed. So if that means in three weeks, if that means in three months, we want to keep them playing.”

They hope that play won’t have to be interrupted.