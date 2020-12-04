Poland Local Schools returns to remote learning again

The superintendent said employees have experienced significant exposure to the virus, which has impacted attendance

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Local Schools is going back to remote learning after returning to classes.

Superintendent Dr. Edwin Holland said over the past week, they’ve seen a significant increase in families choosing the remote-learning option. In addition, employees have experienced significant exposure to the virus, which has impacted attendance and their ability to come to work.

“While the District has made valiant attempts to cover all staff absences, it has come to a point where delivery of high-quality instruction is being negatively impacted by lack of qualified substitutes and personnel,” Holland wrote in a letter to families.

The district is shifting to remote learning for the next two weeks, through the remainder of the calendar year. It’s planning to return to in-person instruction on January 4, 2021.