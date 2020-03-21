Poland church hosts food giveaway

The volunteers of the church partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Even through the flurries of snow Saturday, the New Life Church in Poland had their food giveaway.

This year was slightly different because it was held outside due to Covid-19.

The volunteers of the church partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank.

Last year, they provided food to 500 people, but with the pandemic happening, the number of people increased this year.

Director Anita Oles of the Food Pantry at New Life Church says that her goal is to give back to people who are in need.

“We have a very generous church and great people and we just want to give back to the community and we know that, right now more than ever, people are really hurting, so we had a lot of food and we didn’t want to keep it here. We wanted to give it out,” said Oles.

She says that if anyone is in need of food to call New Life Church and they will make arrangements for you.