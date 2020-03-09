Point Park University professors available to discuss impact of coronavirus

Point Park University has three professors from its Rowland School of Business available who can speak on various related issues

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – As Pennsylvania prepares to deal with the potential impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), Point Park University has three professors from its Rowland School of Business available who can speak on various related issues.

The list of professors include:

Dorene Ciletti, associate professor of Sales and Marketing and the H.J. Heinz Co. Endowed Chair in Business Management

Archis Maharaja, professor of Business and director of Graduate Programs

Robert Skertich, associate professor of Public Administration and director of the Public Administration Program

Ciletti has worked in marketing sales in the health care and banking industries. Her teaching centers on action learning, including consulting with multinational corporations, experiential service learning, IDEO design thinking and collaboration with community and government leaders.

Areas of discussion are rapid spread of information, global reach, the vulnerability of supply chains, instability of financial markets, disruption to particular business sectors, changes in marketing strategies and consumer confidence and social good converns.

Maharaja currently provides consulting and management services to individual and multi-specialty physician practices as well as larger health care entities.

His research activities are concentrated in health care administration and management, and information technology as it applies to health care.

Maharaja agrees with the medical community that we will eventually see cases in western Pennsylvania and work must be done to ramp up the ability to diagnose it.

There also must be central medical systems who can answer questions from medical professionals and take suspected cases for further evaluation, he said.

Skertich has an extensive background in public and nonprofit administration, with a primary focus on public safety and emergency management.

He has previously worked for the American Red Cross and the Department of Homeland Security.

Skertich currently serves as deputy commander with the Disaster Medical Assistance Team based in Pittsburgh and part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Disaster Medical System.

His current research focus is on leadership and decision-making in disasters.

Skertich can speak to large-scale planning for containing the virus and the steps communities can take right now to mitigate the danger and spread of the virus.