Playgrounds, recreation centers allowed to reopen but some locally choose to stay closed

Some area parks and businesses said they want to make sure they're following all of the new guidelines first

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine allowed even more businesses to reopen Wednesday but some are still waiting.

Arcades and indoor entertainment centers are just a few of the businesses open again across the state — with some restrictions, of course.

“We try at least every five minutes, we’ve sent a guy out with a spray bottle and a rag to wipe down, paper towels, wipe the buttons and anything that they touch,” said Joe Corroto, with Sports World in Boardman.

Country clubs, ice skating and roller skating rinks, outdoor playgrounds and indoor movie theaters also made the list.

Mill Creek Park has opened its playgrounds, tennis courts, and softball and baseball fields. It’s keeping basketball and volleyball courts closed for now, as per DeWine’s orders.

Youngstown is also keeping basketball courts closed and has decided to delay the reopening of playgrounds and other recreational areas.

“For those activities, and programs and our playgrounds to open safely, it will take time for us to put that plan in action and we will see that happening real soon here,” said Dawn Turnage, director of Youngstown Parks and Recreation.

She said the wait is necessary because the parks and recreation department is getting back staff members who need to help with reopening plans.

“Now that we are able to bring those individual employees back to working that were temporarily on a furlough, a voluntary furlough, we can now put that into action.”

Boardman Park is also delaying the reopening of its playgrounds and outdoor recreation areas.

Boardman’s Movies 8 is staying closed for now, too.

Both said they want to make sure they are up-to-date with all of the guidelines necessary to reopen.

Sports World was able to turn its indoor games back on Wednesday.

“Come on out! I’m here every day and I’m not sick, and I see a lot of people,” Corroto said.

He hopes people will feel safe enough to enjoy Sports World’s activities again.