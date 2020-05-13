Plant in Beaver Co. pivots production to face shields for first responders

Keter has a steady stream of components and can make 100,000 pieces per week

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Designers at the Keter plant in Beaver County switched gears on the company’s everyday outdoor furniture and storage products.

They pivoted production to include personal protective equipment, such as high-quality, reusable face shields.

“We needed to make sure that our employees were safe and we knew that it was a good opportunity to give back to our community, so that’s why it was important that we pivot some of our production in order to make sure that we could do that,” said David Foster from Keter.

Keter finished molds last week. It has a steady stream of components and can make 100,000 pieces per week.

It has been able to hand out 20,000 so far to over 100 places.

“We are donating to firehouses, long-term care facilities, a couple hospitals and that list keeps growing,” said Foster.

Beaver County has had a big problem with the coronavirus in long-term care facilities. Keter sensed frustration that those workers were putting their lives in danger and not being provided everything that they need.

“For us to be able to do that is very heartwarming… but to see their appreciation and know that we’re doing good for them so that they can go home to their families and feel safe and that sort of thing is extremely important for us,” Foster said.

Keter is willing to continue making these face shield as long as they are needed.