The employee was asymptomatic but received a test after an extended family member tested positive

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – CBS affiliate KDKA is reporting that a Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The zoo reopened Friday, June 5.

The employee was asymptomatic but received a test after an extended family member tested positive for COVID-19, a news release from the zoo says.

The Allegheny County Health Department has been alerted and is working with the zoo, according to KDKA.