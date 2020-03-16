Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 11
Closings and delays
There are currently 171 active closings. Click for more details.

Pittsburgh to ban public gatherings of 50 or more amid virus

Coronavirus

The ban begins Monday morning, when the city had initially intended to restrict gatherings of 250 people or more

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus, COVID-19 from Corporate

.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pittsburgh has announced a ban of all public gatherings of 50 people or more to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The announcement Sunday tightens an earlier restriction to bring it in line with new guidelines from federal health officials.

The ban begins Monday morning, when the city had initially intended to restrict gatherings of 250 people or more.

Officials in Alleghany County are also asking nonessential businesses to close for 14 days.

Gov. Tom Wolf has called for just that as the number of cases in Pennsylvania increased to at least 66.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Basketball Madness Contest

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament. Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.