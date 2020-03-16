Pittsburgh to ban public gatherings of 50 or more amid virus

The ban begins Monday morning, when the city had initially intended to restrict gatherings of 250 people or more

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pittsburgh has announced a ban of all public gatherings of 50 people or more to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The announcement Sunday tightens an earlier restriction to bring it in line with new guidelines from federal health officials.

The ban begins Monday morning, when the city had initially intended to restrict gatherings of 250 people or more.

Officials in Alleghany County are also asking nonessential businesses to close for 14 days.

Gov. Tom Wolf has called for just that as the number of cases in Pennsylvania increased to at least 66.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)