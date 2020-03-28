Physicians continue delivering dinners to medical staff at Valley hospitals

Breaking News
Everyone who was involved used the keyword "blessed" while being able to help those doctors working hard

Food delivery to Trumbull Regional Medical Center

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Physician members of the Valley are doing their part to help those on the front lines of COVID-19.

Friday evening, the owner of Station Square restaurant in Liberty along with medical physicians across the Valley delivered food to doctors at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

On Thursday, Dr. Rajiv Taneja of the “Indian Community Project” and Dr. Chander Kohli teamed with Blue Wolf Tavern to deliver 50 chicken and pasta meals to the doctors at Mercy Health in Boardman.

The idea came after Dr. Taneja decided to do “his part given by God” to help during this time.

“When we came to this Valley, we all came with nothing but hope when we immigrated from India. This community has given us a lot. We want to give back to the community and there’s no better time than this,” he said.

