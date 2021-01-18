Phase 1B of Ohio vaccination process, which includes elderly, starts Tuesday

The Ohio Department of Health says this group makes up more than 87% of Ohioans who have died from the virus

(WKBN) – Hospitals across Ohio are wrapping up COVID vaccinations for frontline workers and this week, the next group of people will start getting vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Ohioans age 80 and older can get their first shot.

Phase 1B focuses largely on people age 65 and up. The Ohio Department of Health says this group makes up more than 87% of Ohioans who have died from the virus.

This next phase also includes K-12 teachers and school staff.

In total, Phase 1B includes an estimated 2.2 million people.