COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Friday rejected a petition for a proposed statute in support of vaccine choice and privacy because it did not have enough verified signatures.

On Dec. 29, the Attorney General’s Office received a re-submitted summary for “Vaccine and Gene Therapy Choice and Anti-Discrimination.” The statute would require the state to protect the privacy and freedom of Ohioans in their ability to abstain from vaccinations or gene therapy without unlawful discrimination, according to a news release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

A previous version of the petition was rejected on December 9, 2021.

For a petition to be considered, it must have the signatures of at least 1,000 qualified electors.

Because the petitioners did not reach the minimum number of signatures required, no determination was made about the summary.

A response letter sent Friday advises the petitioners if they intend to re-submit again, to “review the statutory requirements for submitting petitions and part-petitions.”

The full text of the rejection letter and the petition can be found at on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.