Performers come together to fill local nursing homes with music — virtually

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no visitors are allowed right now -- but that didn't stop these musicians from bringing their shows to seniors

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – People are still not allowed to visit nursing homes and care facilities, but that isn’t stopping local performers from entertaining Valley seniors.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no visitors are permitted — including live entertainment.

“For our staff, especially our programming department, they’re trying to do one-on-one activities with our residents,” said Amanda Rivera, with the Inn at Walker Mill in Boardman. “It’s really hard to spend a lot of time with everybody every day.”

Local entertainers and nursing home regulars are bringing their shows to seniors. Their performances are recorded at Take Note Productions in Austintown, then played for residents in their rooms.

“These shows, you can hear it broadcasting throughout the facility as if it’s a concert,” said Maureen McCarty, activities director at Marian Living Center in North Lima. “It brings people together in a different way.”

McCarty has been organizing this effort.

“When she approached me with that, I’m like, ‘Yes, let’s do this thing,'” said producer Jack Ciarniello.

So far, they have had 19 musicians come by to tape a show, including Little Joe.

“We hope that the crisis ends before we get them all taped but if it doesn’t, we plan to continue to do this and we hope to be able to broadcast in all of the nursing homes,” McCarty said.

The nursing homes we talked to said the shows are a hit with the residents, who appreciate the community hasn’t forgotten about them.

“We’re incredibly grateful,” said Connie Leathers, with the Blackburn Home in Poland. “I know that a lot of these musicians, they do outside gigs and they’re at places like a night spot or a restaurant that is now closed. And for them to think of the seniors in these homes, it’s heartwarming.”

If you’re interested in getting involved or receiving programming, contact Maureen McCarty at 310-948-8862 or Jazminscent@yahoo.com, or Jack Ciarniello at 330-518-4715 or Jack.ciarniello@gmail.com.