People quarantined in China report government cameras watching them

(CNN Newsource) – In China, CCTV cameras have been set up outside of people’s front doors to monitor those under quarantine, adding to privacy concerns.

Although there is no official announcement stating the cameras must be fixed outside of homes belonging to people under quarantine, it has been happening since at least February, according to witnesses.

China does not currently have any specific national laws regulating the use of surveillance cameras and the devices are already a part of public life. They can often be found on streets, or in shops and classrooms.

Some people told CNN government workers put cameras inside of their homes to monitor their quarantine, and they were taken down after the quarantine was completed.

Chinese government agencies did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.