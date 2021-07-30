Pennsylvania to text people who missed second vaccine shot

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Department of Health will carry out a text messaging campaign to encourage roughly 254,000 people in the state to follow through and get the second shot of the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine that they never received.

Officials said Thursday that the campaign will begin early next week as the resurgent coronavirus in the form of the highly contagious delta variant is skyrocketing cases in Pennsylvania.

The state’s acting health secretary, Alison Beam, said the second dose will provide stronger protection against the delta variant.

She said it’s not too late to get it, and it’s not necessary to start over with the first shot.