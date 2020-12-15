Pennsylvania to get more than 100,000 vaccine doses

The first shots will be given to health workers, first responders and residents and staff in nursing homes and other congregate settings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health says the state will receive an initial shipment of more than 110,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department said Monday that nearly 90 hospitals across the state will receive an initial 97,500 doses directly from Pfizer.

The first shots will be given to health workers, first responders and residents and staff in nursing homes and other congregate settings.

UPMC, which was among the first to get a shipment, said it began administering the shots on Monday.