Pennsylvania to close indoor dining once again for some western counties

(WKBN) – State officials in Pennsylvania are closing indoor dining again in several western counties, including Beaver.

The order will close indoor dining, bars and gatherings of 25 people or more.

It is unclear when the order will take effect or how long it will last.

Over in Allegheny County, health officials are also working on a new order.

Last week, the health department ordered bars and restaurants to close onsite dining and alcohol consumption.

Health Department Director Debra Bogen says she is working on modifications to that order, which are expected to be issued on Wednesday.