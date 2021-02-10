Pennsylvania task force to look at COVID-19 vaccine speedup

Gov. Wolf said Pennsylvania needs to do a “better job” of administering the shots

(AP) – The Wolf administration and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers are forming a vaccine task force that will brainstorm ways to get COVID-19 shots into Pennsylvanians’ arms more rapidly.

A persistent lack of supply and the state’s laggy distribution system have slowed efforts to vaccinate more than 4 million Pennsylvania residents who are currently eligible for the vaccine.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday that Pennsylvania needs to do a “better job” of administering the shots.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department has unveiled a new vaccine eligibility tool on its website, called “Your Turn.”