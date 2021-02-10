Pennsylvania task force to look at COVID-19 vaccine speedup

Coronavirus

Gov. Wolf said Pennsylvania needs to do a “better job” of administering the shots

by: Michael Rubinkam, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
COVID-19 Vaccine

Credit: Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision/Getty Images

(AP) – The Wolf administration and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers are forming a vaccine task force that will brainstorm ways to get COVID-19 shots into Pennsylvanians’ arms more rapidly.

A persistent lack of supply and the state’s laggy distribution system have slowed efforts to vaccinate more than 4 million Pennsylvania residents who are currently eligible for the vaccine.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday that Pennsylvania needs to do a “better job” of administering the shots.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department has unveiled a new vaccine eligibility tool on its website, called “Your Turn.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com