Pennsylvania sets new record for daily cases of COVID-19

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 1,600 since the end of September

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania’s hit a new record. The state’s department of health reported an additional 6,339 positive COVID-19 cases and 110 new deaths since Tuesday’s report.

That brings the statewide total to 281,852 cases — the highest daily increase of cases — and 9,465 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,737 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 579 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 1,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 6 to 12 stood at 9.6%.

Masks are required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between November 11 and 17 is 380,667 with 36,856 positive cases. There were 56,111 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. November 17.

There are 9,897 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,608,986 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19- to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 18% of cases so far in November

NE – 6% of cases in April to approximately 13% of cases so far in November

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to nearly 11% of cases so far in November

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to 11% of cases so far in November

SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 9% of cases so far in November

NW– Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 12% of cases so far in November

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 30,357 resident cases of COVID-19 and 6,232 cases among employees, for a total of 36,589 at 1,171 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of the total deaths, 6,157 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,695 of the total cases are among health care workers.