Pennsylvania reports additional 260 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,664 positive cases of COVID-19 and 260 new deaths since Wednesday’s report, when 5,984 new cases and 401 more deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 788,834 cases and 20,128 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 4,882 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 889 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 8 – January 14 stood at 12.7%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 80,719 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,520,836 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 60,597 resident cases of COVID-19 and 11,372 cases among employees, for a total of 71,969 cases at 1,525 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the total deaths, 10,137 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 21,862 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 20:

543,329 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. There are 366,429 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 88,450 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 543,329 doses administered.

