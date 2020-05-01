Pennsylvania reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases, 62 new deaths

There were 46,971 total cases and 2,354 related deaths reported

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,208 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday’s report, bringing the total to 46,971 cases.

There were 2,354 related deaths, an increase of 62 since Thursday’s report, when 1,397 new cases and 97 new deaths were reported.

There have been 65 cases and 6 deaths reported in Lawrence County, 65 cases and one death in Mercer County, 180 cases and six deaths in Butler County, and 1,319 cases and 99 deaths in Allegheny County.

There were two nursing home or personal care facilities with COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County. In Mercer County, one facility reported a coronavirus case.

A full county-by-county breakdown is on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will be holding a briefing at 2 p.m. Check back here for a live video of that briefing.