Pennsylvania releases names of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases

The data provides the number of cases, number of employee cases and number of deaths that have occurred at each facility

(WKBN) – The state of Pennsylvania is now releasing data on where COVID-19 cases are being reported in the state’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

“Long-term care facility residents are among the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and we want their families to have the latest information on what is going on in the facilities in which their loved ones reside,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “COVID-19 is a particularly challenging situation for these settings as they care for residents with serious medical conditions. We will continue to work to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents through education, resources and testing.”

The data provides the number of cases, number of employee cases and number of deaths that have occurred at each facility. For facilities with less than five in any of these data points, the information is redacted.

Included on the list are the following local facilities:

Helen’s Place for Personal Care

Quality Life Services New Castle

The Grove at New Wilmington

The Wolf Administration says it has taken steps to protect long-term residents by increasing testing .

Guidance released last week to hospitals and skilled nursing homes requires a resident who is being discharged from a hospital to a nursing home, personal care home or assisted living facility to be tested for COVID-19 if they were not hospitalized due to the virus.

In addition, a Health Alert was previously issued to provide direction to all skilled nursing facilities on a universal testing strategy, outlining when testing should be used and what steps to take after a positive test result.

A pilot study of two facilities is currently underway to test all residents and staff at the facility. The information from these tests will be used for cohorting.

The state has also delivered more than 1,700 shipments of PPE to nursing homes, personal care homes and other long-term care facilities.