Pennsylvania records over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases, 67 more deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,778 positive cases of COVID-19 and 67 more deaths since Thursday, when 3,345 positive cases and 94 deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 908,773 cases and 23,480 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,124 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 467 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is comparable to what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 5 to 11 stood at 8.0%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 106,917 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,807,727 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,908 resident cases of COVID-19 and 12,790 cases among employees for a total of 78,698 at 1,562 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,215 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,372 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this includes vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 326,850 doses will have been allocated through February 20: 183,575 first doses will have been allocated this week 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week

