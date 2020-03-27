Pennsylvania records 22 coronavirus-related deaths, cases continue to climb

(WKBN) – There are now 22 coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania and 2,218 positive cases, according to the latest numbers released Friday afternoon by the state Department of Health.
That’s up from 1,687 on Thursday and 16 deaths.
There are four cases in Mercer County and four cases in Lawrence County, though no deaths have been reported there yet.
The county-by-county breakdown is below.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|8
|Allegheny
|158
|2
|Armstrong
|1
|Beaver
|14
|Berks
|65
|Blair
|1
|Bradford
|2
|Bucks
|124
|Butler
|26
|1
|Cambria
|1
|Carbon
|2
|Centre
|11
|Chester
|107
|Clearfield
|2
|Columbia
|3
|Crawford
|1
|Cumberland
|16
|Dauphin
|18
|Delaware
|185
|3
|Erie
|7
|Fayette
|9
|Franklin
|5
|Greene
|4
|Indiana
|2
|Juniata
|1
|Lackawanna
|35
|2
|Lancaster
|33
|Lawrence
|4
|Lebanon
|12
|Lehigh
|93
|2
|Luzerne
|55
|2
|Lycoming
|2
|Mercer
|4
|Monroe
|98
|2
|Montgomery
|374
|3
|Montour
|4
|Northampton
|79
|3
|Northumberland
|1
|Philadelphia
|530
|2
|Pike
|23
|Potter
|1
|Schuylkill
|13
|Somerset
|2
|Susquehanna
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|14
|Wayne
|6
|Westmoreland
|30
|York
|29
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is planning a 2 p.m. news conference with additional information. Stay tuned to WKBN.com for a live stream of that news conference.