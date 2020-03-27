Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at Noon
Closings and delays
There are currently 194 active closings. Click for more details.

Pennsylvania records 22 coronavirus-related deaths, cases continue to climb

Coronavirus

There are four cases in Mercer County and four cases in Lawrence County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus, COVID-19 from Corporate

.

(WKBN) – There are now 22 coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania and 2,218 positive cases, according to the latest numbers released Friday afternoon by the state Department of Health.

That’s up from 1,687 on Thursday and 16 deaths.

More: Latest coronavirus updates

There are four cases in Mercer County and four cases in Lawrence County, though no deaths have been reported there yet.

The county-by-county breakdown is below.

County CasesDeaths 
Adams8
Allegheny1582
Armstrong1
Beaver14
Berks65
Blair1
Bradford2
Bucks124
Butler261
Cambria1
Carbon2
Centre11
Chester107
Clearfield2
Columbia3
Crawford1
Cumberland16
Dauphin18
Delaware1853
Erie7
Fayette9
Franklin5
Greene4
Indiana2
Juniata1
Lackawanna352
Lancaster33
Lawrence4
Lebanon12
Lehigh932
Luzerne552
Lycoming2
Mercer4
Monroe982
Montgomery3743
Montour4
Northampton793
Northumberland1
Philadelphia5302
Pike23
Potter1
Schuylkill13
Somerset2
Susquehanna1
Union1
Warren1
Washington14
Wayne6
Westmoreland30
York 29

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is planning a 2 p.m. news conference with additional information. Stay tuned to WKBN.com for a live stream of that news conference.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com