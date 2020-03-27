Pennsylvania records 22 coronavirus-related deaths, cases continue to climb

There are four cases in Mercer County and four cases in Lawrence County

(WKBN) – There are now 22 coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania and 2,218 positive cases, according to the latest numbers released Friday afternoon by the state Department of Health.

That’s up from 1,687 on Thursday and 16 deaths.

There are four cases in Mercer County and four cases in Lawrence County, though no deaths have been reported there yet.

The county-by-county breakdown is below.

County Cases Deaths Adams 8

Allegheny 158 2 Armstrong 1

Beaver 14

Berks 65

Blair 1

Bradford 2

Bucks 124

Butler 26 1 Cambria 1

Carbon 2

Centre 11

Chester 107

Clearfield 2

Columbia 3

Crawford 1

Cumberland 16

Dauphin 18

Delaware 185 3 Erie 7

Fayette 9

Franklin 5

Greene 4

Indiana 2

Juniata 1

Lackawanna 35 2 Lancaster 33

Lawrence 4

Lebanon 12

Lehigh 93 2 Luzerne 55 2 Lycoming 2

Mercer 4

Monroe 98 2 Montgomery 374 3 Montour 4

Northampton 79 3

Northumberland 1

Philadelphia 530 2 Pike 23

Potter 1

Schuylkill 13

Somerset 2

Susquehanna 1

Union 1

Warren 1

Washington 14

Wayne 6

Westmoreland 30

York 29

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is planning a 2 p.m. news conference with additional information. Stay tuned to WKBN.com for a live stream of that news conference.