Pennsylvania nearing 20,000 COVID-19 cases as related deaths continue to climb

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 cases and related deaths have continued to climb.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is now reporting 19,979 positive COVID-19 cases and 416 related deaths.
Thursday, the Department of Health reported 18,228 positive coronavirus cases and 338 deaths.
The latest numbers show that Lawrence County now has 45 cases and three deaths (up from 37 cases and two deaths on Thursday), while Mercer County has 36 cases (up from 30 cases on Thursday).
