Pennsylvania reports 78 more COVID-19 deaths since Monday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 14,559 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 240 deaths.

That’s up from 12,980 cases and 162 deaths (24 cases and two deaths in Lawrence County and 18 cases in Mercer County), which were reported Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are now 26 cases in Mercer County and 29 cases and two deaths in Lawrence County.

For a full county-by-county breakdown, click here.

“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”

There are 76,719 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

7% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 42% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will be having a briefing at 2 p.m. with updates on its statewide cases, as well as the state’s response. Stay tuned to WKBN.com for that live coverage.