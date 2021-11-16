Pennsylvania mask mandate must expire Dec. 4, judge rules in latest twist

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state judge says an order that requires masks inside K-12 schools and child care facilities to contain the coronavirus should expire Dec. 4, although that’s unlikely to be the final legal development.

Tuesday’s ruling by Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon comes a week after her court threw out the statewide mask mandate.

Her order lifts the automatic suspension of the court’s earlier decision that was granted when Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration appealed to the state Supreme Court.

Cannon’s ruling, in theory, gives time for the state Supreme Court to take up the case, or for Wolf’s administration to enact the mask mandate through an emergency regulation.