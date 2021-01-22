Pennsylvania hospitals: Not enough vaccine to go around

Some 3.5 million people are now eligible to receive a vaccine in the state

(AP) – Some of Pennsylvania’s largest health systems are delivering a reality check after the state greatly expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Hospital officials say there’s not nearly enough vaccine to meet surging demand.

Pennsylvania has expanded initial eligibility for the vaccine to include people age 65 and over, as well as younger people with serious health conditions.

Some 3.5 million people are now eligible to receive one of the two approved vaccines.

The slow vaccine rollout comes as Pennsylvania surpassed 20,000 deaths attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.