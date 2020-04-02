Pennsylvania Department of Health reports over 7,000 coronavirus cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – As of Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported over 1,200 more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total up to 7,016.

The statewide death toll is now up to 90.

In Mercer County, there are 9 positive cases, no deaths.

In Lawrence County, there are 16 and no new deaths reported. There have been a total of two deaths reported in Lawrence County, which were related to the coronavirus.

There have been a total of 47,698 people that have tested negative for COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

As of Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home mandate across the state to include all 67 counties.

Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Check WKBN.com for live updates from that briefing.