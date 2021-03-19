Pennsylvania Department of Health reports more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, 35 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 980,302 cases and 24,741 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 3,455 positive cases of COVID-19 and 35 new deaths since Wednesday’s report, when 3,126 additional cases and 17 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 980,302 cases and 24,741 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,486 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 287 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,600 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 119,761 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,036,426 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,798 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,994 cases among employees, for a total of 82,792 at 1,562 distinct facilities in all67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,827 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 25,976 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights

Vaccine providers have administered 4,043,398 total vaccine doses as of Friday, March 19 – 2,699,008 first/single doses and 1,344,373 second doses.

1,428,867 people are fully vaccinated, an increase of 309,869 over last week’s total; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,270,141 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

Combining those fully vaccinated and those who have received one dose only to date means 2,699,008 have received at least one dose of vaccination.

24.1% of Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of vaccine.