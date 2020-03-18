Pennsylvania Department of Health providing update on coronavirus

The Department of Health anticipates that there will be more Pennsylvanians who test positive for COVID-19

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres will provide an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of midnight Wednesday that there are 37 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 133. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The update is expected around 2 p.m. Wednesday.