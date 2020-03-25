Pennsylvania cases of coronavirus, related deaths continue to rise

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also recorded four new deaths

(WKBN) – Cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania continue to rise.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its updated case numbers on Wednesday afternoon. Those numbers show 1,127 cases of coronavirus in the state, compared to the 851 cases that were reported just a day ago.

The department also recorded four new deaths, bringing the total to 11 coronavirus-related deaths.

Locally, one case was reported in Lawrence County while there are two cases in Mercer County.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6.

Since Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf also announced an expanded stay-at-home order to include Erie County, bringing total counties to eight. He also released business closure order enforcement data from Pennsylvania State Police.