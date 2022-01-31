HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is setting up four regional support sites with as many as 120 beds to help hospitals and nursing homes under strain from COVID-19.

State officials said Monday that the temporary sites will be located in existing skilled nursing facilities in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, as well as in Blair and Clarion counties.

The sites are designed to allow hospitals to more rapidly discharge patients in need of long-term care.

Pennsylvania nursing homes have been reporting staffing shortages that forced many of them to stop accepting new residents, which in turn has prevented hospitals jammed with COVID-19 patients from discharging those who require lower levels of care.