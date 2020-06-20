PennDOT resumes driver’s skills tests

The skills test has been modified to mitigate potential exposure

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding customers that they can now begin scheduling appointments for skills tests, including motorcycle skills tests.

Appointments can be scheduled online by visiting www.dmv.pa.gov or by contacting the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Call Center at 717-412-5300.

The skills test has been modified to mitigate potential exposure of PennDOT staff and customers while maintaining the integrity of the testing process.

The following enhanced safety measures for non-commercial skills tests will continue and the following safety protocols will be in place:

PennDOT staff will remain outside the vehicle during the entire skills test. The test taker and accompanying driver will remain in the vehicle.

In yellow phase counties, examiner will conduct basic health pre-screening of applicant. If applicant is displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, test will not be administered. There will be no pre-screening for customers in green counties.

All customers and accompanying drivers must wear appropriate face masks during testing.

Examiners will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, eye protection during the exam.

Examiners will utilize iPads during the administration of testing, which will be routinely disinfected using wipes or spray sanitizer.