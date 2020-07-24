Pending additional tests, baby may be Pa.’s youngest COVID-19 death

The coroner is waiting for additional test results to verify the cause of death but says the baby tested positive for COVID-19

WEST READING, Pa. (WFMZ via CNN Newsource) – A newborn baby who died in Pennsylvania over the weekend may be one of the youngest victims of COVID-19.

The 26-day-old girl died shortly after being admitted to Reading Hospital on Sunday, according to the coroner.

An autopsy on the baby was done Monday, at which time a COVID-19 test was also performed.

The coroner’s office said it received the positive test results Thursday afternoon.

Until additional test results are received, it can’t be determined with medical certainty whether the coronavirus played a role in the baby’s death.

As of now, the youngest person in Berks County, Pa. to die from COVID-19 is a 20-year-old woman.

She died on April 27.