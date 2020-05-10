Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Pence, task force members isolate after virus exposure

Coronavirus

Pence's move comes after three members of the White House's coronavirus task force placed themselves in quarantine

by: KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mike Pence quarantines after coronavirus contact.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

An administration official says Pence is voluntarily limiting his exposure and will work from home. He has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure but is following the advice of medical officials.

Pence’s move comes after three members of the White House’s coronavirus task force placed themselves in quarantine after coming into contact with the aide, Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com