Pediatric health expert weighs in after CDC issues trick or treating guidance

(WKBN/WJW)- Health experts were saying no to trick or treating in 2020.

Many places in the Valley resorted to “trunk or treat” events events to at least have something for the kids to enjoy.

However, 2021 is a new story. Even with COVID-19 cases rising amongst younger children, the CDC director has given the green light for trick or treating this year.

Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Amy Edwards gave an explanation.

“It looks like all over the nation, most places are really kind of reaching their peak of Covid cases and so we expect by the end of October to be well on our way on the downward side of those peaks,” Edwards said.

Edwards also explained that outdoor activities are safer than ones held indoors.

“As time has gone on, it’s becoming increasingly clear that outside activities are ten times safer than indoor activities,” Edwards said.

The CDC is saying to avoid exposure now, limit celebrations to outdoors if possible, keep to only small gatherings while maintaining six feet distance from others outside your immediate family.

With a rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases what will trick or treating look like this year?

There are some precautions health experts say parents should follow:

Keep celebrations and activities outdoors.

Wear a mask.

Maintain social distance.

Have celebrations with smaller groups or immediate family.

Handing out candy has also been said to be safe. Those who are high risk, but still want to participate should consider wearing a mask.