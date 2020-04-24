Pandemic gardening: How to get started, regardless of skill level

With more people staying at home and shopping less, now is the perfect time to start growing your own food

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Are you concerned about going to the store but still want fresh, healthy produce? Have you ever thought about growing your own food from home?

If you want to start your own garden but worry you don’t have a green thumb, Carl Angiuli said it’s a learning curve.

“It’s like anything else. You’ve gotta grow it, maintain it, pull the weeds, give it water, fertilize it, things like that.”

Angiuli said with less activity, now more than ever is important to be eating fresh fruits and vegetables.

As a local farm market expert, Angiuli took us through the basics of getting started.

“You need to have good sun to grow any vegetable. Nothing will grow if you don’t have sufficient sunlight.”

But what about people who have little land or live in apartments?

“We don’t really suggest growing anything inside,” Angiuli said. “It won’t do very well.”

Instead, Angiuli suggests finding any space outside and using a planter.

“Most important part is that it has the holes so the water drains through. That’s the key of planting your own patio planters, that you have good drainage.”

What kinds of things can be grown in these planters?

“This is perfect for one size tomato plant. You could put a pepper plant in here or a zucchini plant.”

You might have to wait to start growing some of those produce favorites.

“If you’re thinking of putting tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchinis, peppers, you should be waiting until about the 15th of May.”

Angiuli said that’s the last frost date for northeast Ohio.

But there are some things you can grow now.

“A lot of the tender crops you want to stay away from, but there are a lot of cold crops you can plant now like cabbage, lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower.”

No matter what your gardening skills are, Angiuli said this pandemic is a great time to start growing your own food.

“It’s going to be pretty important that people either support their local farms or they are planting their own gardens.”

Starting Saturday, Angiuli’s Farm Market on Columbiana-Canfield Road will reopen from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s one of dozens of farm markets in our rural communities that sell seeds and can give you advice on growing your own fruits and veggies.