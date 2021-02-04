PA working to make it easier to schedule appointments as more vaccine shipments come

Some seniors say they still don't know how to connect with providers

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania says it’s getting more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Even though there are more shots, some people are still frustrated with the process of getting one.

We get calls into our newsroom almost every day with viewers asking for more information about the vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania. Scheduling an appointment has been difficult.

As of Wednesday morning, more than a million doses had been given to more than 850,000 people. Of that, 216,000 have gotten both doses.

The department of health says more than 166,000 doses are available this week and next week, there will be even more with about 175,000.

Although there’s hope for more vaccines, there’s still a lot of frustration.

“Right now, the demand for vaccine far outweighs the supply, but it will catch up,” said Lindsey Mauldin, department of health senior adviser. “There will be enough vaccine available in the future to vaccinate everyone.”

Lawmakers say they want answers now. They held a three-hour hearing Wednesday morning, saying there needs to be a better communication system.

Mauldin said having a three weeks’ notice from the Biden administration, rather than one, would help.

More doses will be available to the public soon. Next week, some will be given to retail pharmacies. The first shipment of 1 million doses will go out to about 6,500 stores starting February 11.

“In Pennsylvania, this is the TopCo and Rite Aid pharmacies. We are glad that those doses will be in addition to the amount of vaccine currently being allotted to vaccine providers here in the commonwealth,” Mauldin said.

This is all part of President Biden’s plan to give at least 100 million doses in his first 100 days in office.

Some seniors say they still don’t know how to connect with providers. Mauldin said they’re working to strengthen their health hotline for those who don’t have access to the internet. She said they’re also reaching out to networks that support seniors with help scheduling.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is also working on narrowing down community vaccination sites for when the state has enough supply.