Pa. waives spay/neuter requirements for adoptions, conserving PPE

“This waiver is not something we take lightly, but it’s a matter of weighing the costs,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that it is waiving the requirement for shelters and rescues to spay or neuter cats and dogs to conserve PPE for healthcare workers.

“This waiver is not something we take lightly, but it’s a matter of weighing the costs,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Waiving the requirement to spay or neuter prior to adoption allows us to conserve critical PPE supplies and also limit the risk of exposure for veterinarians.”

However, shelters must keep a list of adopters to follow-up with post-pandemic and provide a copy of contracts to the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.

Once the pandemic passes, the shelters and rescues are required to follow-up on all pets adopted.

Pet owners will then have 120 days from the time of adoption to have the procedure completed. This timeline could be reevaluated as necessary.

With approval from the department, shelters and rescues can continue adopting pets out to Pennsylvanians during the stay-at-home orders.

All people still looking to adopt should consider if they are able to provide for all of a pet’s needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.