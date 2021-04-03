Pa. vaccinates 33% of those eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

The statewide total of cases is 1,038,749 cases and 25,188 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,343 positive cases of COVID-19 and 40 new deaths on Saturday.

That brings the statewide total to 1,038,749 cases and a total of 25,188 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,173 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 433 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,300 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 – April 1 stood at 9.4%. The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for special initiatives and efforts to vaccinate vulnerable groups.

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, April 3, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 33.5% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 12 th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, April 3, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 5,526,752 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, April 3.

1,960,809 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of close to 89,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,733,367 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,694,176 people have received at least their first dose.