Pa. trout season to continue as planned, officials say

Pennsylvania (WKBN) – With the stay at home order in effect in Pennsylvania, some people were wondering if the opening of Trout fishing season would be delayed. Officials with the state’s Fish and Boat Commission said Thursday that, as of now, it will go on as planned.

The opening of Trout season is still set for 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, with the youth Trout day set for April 11.

Trout season runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week through Labor Day.

There were no regulations on social distancing, but by now that should be common practice from the Governor’s orders.