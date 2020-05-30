Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Pa. Senator Casey to donate plasma after testing positive for COVID-19 antibody

Coronavirus

The senator said he had a low fever this spring and some mild flu-like symptoms

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey said he tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody this week.

The senator said he had a low fever this spring and some mild flu-like symptoms.

He self-quarantined at his home in Scranton, and the fever went away.

A doctor suggested he take the antibody test to determine if his symptoms may have been the result of the virus and if he could donate blood plasma.

“What I was surprised by… just because you have enough to donate plasma. I ended up having a number which far, far exceeded the number you needed,” he said.

Sen. Casey is donating his plasma.

He plans to continue wearing a mask and social distance until hearing immunity is nailed down.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award