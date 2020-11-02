Pa. Secretary of Health to give update on COVID-19 in the state

Dr. Levine will hold the press conference live from Harrisburg at 11:30 a.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will be giving an update on COVID-19 in the state Monday morning.

She will also give an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 2,510 new cases and 28 new deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 208,027 cases and 8,812 deaths.

Dr. Levine will hold the press conference live from Harrisburg at 11:30 a.m.

This story will be updated with the latest COVID-19 numbers when those are available.

More stories from WKBN.com: