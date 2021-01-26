Pa.’s new acting health secretary to give update on COVID-19 cases, vaccine distribution

Governor Wolf will be joined by Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam for the press briefing

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon to update the public on COVID-19 cases and vaccine distribution in the state.

Governor Tom Wolf will be joined by the new Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam, Acting Interim Physician General Dr. Wendy Braund and PEMA Director Randy Padfield for the briefing.

Wolf recently nominated Beam to replace Dr. Rachel Levine, who was tapped by President Joe Biden for a spot in his administration.

The briefing will be live-streamed at 2 p.m. in the video above.

The latest COVID-19 data will be added to this story when it becomes available.

On Monday, the health department reported a two-day total of additional 7,910 positive cases of COVID-19 and 138 new deaths. That brought the statewide total to 807,867 cases and 20,664 deaths attributed to COVID-19.