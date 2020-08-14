Pa. restaurant group plans to defy Gov. Wolf’s virus restrictions

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Restaurant and Tavern Association organized the "revolution" to take place Friday, Aug. 14

(WKBN) – In what’s being called the “Restaurant Revolution” many Pennsylvania restaurants are joining together to open their businesses at full capacity while maintaining health safety.

According to Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, participating restaurants will increase cleaning and disinfecting as well as follow CDC guidelines.

We will follow the same CDC Guidelines as Giant Eagle, Shop & Save, Walmart, Target and any business deemed essential. We are confident that Governor Wolf does not want to discriminate the 3rd largest sector of the Pennsylvania economy as we feel that the loss of Restaurants would greatly impact the Commonwealth and its citizens. Restaurantrevolution.com

As of Friday, there were 200 restaurants involved in the association.

“It is time to re-open It is time to do what we do best,” the organization wrote on its website.

Restaurants in the state of Pennsylvania are required to operate indoor dining at 25% capacity to help curb the spread of COVID-19, according to the latest order.